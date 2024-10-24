Zerodha co-founder recently purchased his new apartment, a move that contradicts his long-standing advocacy for renting over buying properties.

Zerodha co-founder recently purchased his new apartment, a move that contradicts his long-standing advocacy for renting over buying properties. Meanwhile, pictures of his rented apartment in Bengaluru have surfaced on social media, inviting criticism for its "maximalist" interiors.

The pictures of Kamath's Bengaluru-based apartment were shared by Rahul Gonsalves, a designer at PhonePe, through his 'X' handle. Sharing the pictures, Gonsalves wrote, "In all of this Nikhil Kamath house debate - what is being lost sight of is the absolute travesty that are its interiors. You can afford far better interior designers/architects."

Meanwhile, netizens also flocked to the comment section. It is safe to say that the internet is not impressed with the "lame" design of the house.

"I love maximalism but I'd get a migraine living here", a user wrote.

Calling the interiors "lame", another user commented, "A lot of it is pretty lame. It’s not necessary to be rich and to have a refined taste. That said- it could also be that he’s repurposing furniture that he had in his rented houses over the years."

"Yes, the choice of wallpapers & furniture is absolutely 3rd class. 5 min of search on Pinterest could find you better options", a third joined.