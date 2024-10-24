Despite encountering numerous challenges along the way, Kohli credits much of his success to the unwavering support of his wife, Anushka.

Celebrity power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been maintaining a low profile since the arrival of their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Reports suggest that they have relocated to London, United Kingdom, where their son Akaay was born last year. Recently, Kohli sat down for a rare interview with sports presenter and host Jatin Sapru, where he candidly discussed the emotional moment he shared with Anushka Sharma after achieving a significant professional milestone.

Virat Kohli, widely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, boasts an impressive record to support his status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Despite encountering numerous challenges along the way, he credits much of his success to the unwavering support of his wife, Anushka.

During his conversation with Jatin Sapru, Kohli recounted the emotional experience of scoring a century in the 2022 Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, breaking a century drought and achieving his first T20 century. At a time when he was facing difficulties in his international cricket career, Kohli admitted that he did not anticipate reaching this milestone and was taken aback when he finally did. The cricketer shared that he realized he could achieve a century after reaching 94 runs, which renewed his confidence in his abilities, culminating in a remarkable six to reach 100.

In that moment of triumph, Kohli found himself overcome with laughter as he reflected on the pressure he had placed on himself.

“But the moment I got there, I laughed so hard. Iske liye ro raha tha do saal se,” Kohli said.

As he reflected on his encounter with Anushka Sharma, a wave of emotions overwhelmed him, causing tears to well up in his eyes.

'When I spoke to Anushka, I was in tears' “That moment happened and ended. The sun was up again the next day; it wasn’t going to be forever. It wasn’t like pausing that moment when I got the hundred and should stay there forever. It was so funny. And, when I spoke to Anushka, I was in tears,” he added.

Virat Kohli has officially retired from T20 International cricket following India's triumphant win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. Kohli bid farewell to the T20I format after the historic victory, marking the end of an era in his illustrious cricket career.

