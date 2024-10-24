Despite being predictable, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary connects because of its engaging screenplay, and earnest performance of the lead cast.

Director: Abhishek Saxena

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

In the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a group of extremists force Hindus to leave Punjab, causing violent, unrest situations in the state. In the fearful environment, Bandaa Singh, a farmer, (Arshad Warsi), decides to put an end to the oppression picks up weapons and declares war against the enemies.

The state of Punjab has gone through many phases. Punjab and its people were considered to be the Annadata of the country. The contribution of the state towards the Army recruitment is also commendable. But, the state has also witnessed dark phases, and Bandaa Singh Chaudhary claims to highlight one such phase of the history that was neglected and not reported much. As per the film, between 1973 and 1984 several Hindus were asked, and forced to leave Punjab by extremists, led by the ISI. In these years, a man named Bandaa Singh Chaudhary rose from the oppression and he initiated a movement against these terrorists.

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary starts on an average note. The characters and the settings were quickly established, without wasting any time. In the initial portions, Arshad Warsi manages to give a few laughs, and it seems like he's still in his comfort zone of comedy. However, as the film progresses, the tension in the state, and in the narrative makes you feel more interested. The group led by Bagga kills people left, right, and centre, to maintain their fear among people. They give multiple warnings to Bandaa to leave the state, and he refuses to oblige. The movie peaks at the intermission, with the hope of a powerful second half, and thankfully, the film maintains its momentum.

The second half picks up the drama and elevates it to a higher level. Bandaa leaves Punjab but returns to take revenge on the oppressor. The scene when Bandaa fires from a rifle for the first time leaves you impressed. Slowly he builds an army and the way he fights against the baddies is worth watching.

Speaking about the performances, the film belongs to Arshad and Meher. It was commendable of Arshad to actually step out and take such a role. At the start of the film, it looks like Arshad is trying hard to show his Punjabiness, but soon he grapples the attention with his conviction. Arshad should be considered for such serious roles as well. Meher as Lalli is a strong, fearless Punjaban, who teaches Gatka (Sikh martial arts) to children, and she looks pitch-perfect right from her first scene. The chemistry between them was a surprise as well. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is another example where Meher successfully leaves her mark. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia also offers good support to the film.

However, there are a few shortcomings in the film. The twists are pretty predictable. The songs are well-placed but fail to register. Apart from Arshad, and Meher, no one actor leaves a lasting impact. Even the trailers did an injustice in capturing the essence of the film.

Overall, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is a film that doesn't show Punjab and Sikhs in bad light, but it claims to project a phase where extremists, disguised as Sikhs, misguided the youth. Despite being predictable, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary shines and packs a punch.

