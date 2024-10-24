Alia Bhatt praises Aishwarya Rai's dance videos, and says Rekha redefined beauty in Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with her dance skills in Kalank when she performed classical dance in 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. The actress in a recent interview named three actors as her influences, when it comes to Indian cinema.

In an interview with Allure, Alia Bhatt called Aishwarya Rai her influence for dancing and said, “When it comes to learning or being inspired by someone who has embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely, and still is, just mesmerizing. (She) also gave me a lot of direction and intellect. Whenever I had a song, I'd go to YouTube, type ‘Aishwarya Rai songs,’ and it'd come, and I'd be looking at all her songs just to catch the expressions and just the way she moves from one move to another, the ease, the way she just lets herself be, but at the same time, it's just so perfect and so precise. And she's beautiful to look at."

She further named Rekha as one of the beauty influences and called her 'icon of the ages', she said, "When it comes to Indian cinema, there's one person who redefined/defined beauty, and that is Rekha. She's just an icon for the ages. Whether it was her red lips or her long hair or the way she did her eyes, the iconic flowers or gajras in her hair, that look in her eyes, which obviously you can't create; it only comes from within. But she's truly left the largest impact in India and all over the world with the beauty standards she's set."

Alia Bhatt's recent release Jigra opened to mixed reviews from the audience and failed to make a mark at the box office. She will next be seen in the movie Love & War which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has YRF's Alpha in the pipeline which stars Sharvari.

