Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time to celebrate prosperity, joy, and spiritual renewal. As families prepare their homes for the festive season, following Vastu principles can enhance the flow of positive energy and attract wealth. Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian system of architecture, focuses on aligning spaces to promote harmony and success. Here are five simple yet powerful Vastu-friendly décor tips to help you welcome prosperity this Deepawali:

1. Place the Entrance Décor Strategically: The entrance of your home is the gateway for prosperity to enter. Ensure your main door is clean and well-lit, as it symbolises welcoming Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Decorate the entrance with rangoli, torans, and fresh flowers to invite positive energy. According to Vastu, placing a pair of elephants or horses near the door can boost financial growth.

2. Use Gold and Red Elements in the Décor: Gold and red are considered auspicious colours in Vastu, representing wealth and power. Use these colours in your décor, such as cushions, curtains, or wall hangings, to attract abundance. Incorporating gold accessories like lamps or figurines in the living room can also enhance the prosperity vibe in your home.

3. Position the Lamps and Diyas Correctly: Diwali is incomplete without lighting diyas and lamps, which signify the removal of darkness and ignorance. According to Vastu, placing diyas in the north, east, and northeast corners of your home invites good luck. Lighting a lamp near the main entrance also brings positive energy. Ensure the lighting is even throughout your home to maintain a balanced flow of energy.

4. Keep the Money Area Clean and Organised: The northeast corner of your home is considered the wealth corner in Vastu. Keep this area clean, organised, and clutter-free. You can place a small water fountain or an indoor plant in this section to symbolise financial growth and prosperity. Avoid heavy furniture in the northeast, as it may block the flow of positive energy.

5. Decorate with Fresh Flowers and Natural Elements: Natural elements such as fresh flowers, water, and greenery add a sense of vitality and prosperity to your home. Marigold flowers, particularly, are used during Diwali for their bright and energetic colours. You can also place small potted plants like money plants or bamboo in the living room to invite fortune. Ensure these elements are placed in the east or north direction for maximum benefit.