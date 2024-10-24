Samajwadi Party has announced its candidates for all nine seats for the November 13 Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

Congress is the oldest political party in the country, but its condition has become such that its alliance partners are now afraid of teaming up. They have started keeping distance from the hand symbol. This is being said because Congress will not contest by-polls on all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 13.

Rather, it will ride on Akhilesh's bicycle. The Congress party is calling it alliance dharma, but one aspect of this is that the Congress party become helpless. Congress announced it would not field candidates in the nine Assembly bypolls and would work unconditionally to ensure the victory of SP candidates or that of other INDIA bloc parties.

After the Lok Sabha results, the graph of the Congress is continuously falling. The Congress, which won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, is now craving to take each and every seat from its allies. Claiming to save 'Constitution, Reservation, Harmony', Akhilesh ended any possibility of Congress' electoral claim. That means only SP announced its candidates for all nine seats for the by-polls. SP and Congress will probably be together but only in campaigning, not in elections.

Akhilesh Yadav has snubbed Congress in UP. The situation is bad in Maharashtra too, where Congress wanted to play the role of Big Brother but the alliance game did not work out. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) Wednesday announced that they will contest 85 seats each in the November 20 polls. However, deliberations to seal a final pact are still underway. The three allies are discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats of the total 288 among themselves and smaller parties.