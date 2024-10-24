Her allegations continue the discussion about Trump's history of alleged misconduct and ties to...

Former model Stacey Williams has come forward with allegations that Donald Trump groped her in 1993 at Trump Tower, which she says was part of a “twisted game” involving the late Jeffrey Epstein. Now 56, Williams met Trump at a Christmas party in 1992, introduced by Epstein, whom she had a brief fling with.

Williams described the alleged assault during a Survivors for Kamala Zoom call, saying she was with Epstein when he brought her to Trump Tower, and Trump pulled her close and started touching her inappropriately. Recalling the encounter, she said she felt paralysed and confused, and that both men seemed to have a knowing smile. She said she felt like 'a piece of meat'.

After the incident, Williams said Epstein was angry with her, berating her for what happened. She said she felt ashamed and disgusted and that she had been reluctant to speak out in the past because she feared public backlash.

Williams said she'd discussed the incident with friends over the years, one of whom remembered seeing a postcard from Trump that read, "Stacey—Your home away from home.” Love Donald.” The allegations are coming amid multiple accusations against Trump from women over several decades.

But Trump's campaign has categorically denied Williams's claims, calling them politically motivated and false. The allegations were 'fabricated' just weeks before the upcoming presidential election, a spokesperson said.

Williams reflects on her experience and how speaking out can mean you face backlash. But now she feels empowered to tell her story, and the thought of coming forward was just not possible. Her allegations continue the discussion about Trump's history of alleged misconduct and ties to Epstein and questions of whether survivors will be held accountable and receive justice.