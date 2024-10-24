Chahatt Khanna talks about how her ex-husband Farhan Mirza brainwashed her into converting to Islam.

Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking claims about his ex Farhan Mirza. The actress, best known for her role in hit TV show Bade Achche Laagte Hain, talked about how she was 'brainwashed' into converting to Islam after marriage.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Chahatt Khanna opened up on how she converted to Islam after her marriage to Farhan Mirza, son of screenwriter Shahrukh Mirza, however, she said that she was 'thankful' to return to her roots after the divorce. When asked if she was brainwashed into converting to Islam, the actress said, "Yes, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don't know for their good or my good, but that is why I said, thankfully, I am back home."

She recalled being warned by many people not to convert to Islam and said, "'A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. After that, I was definitely told 'Don't worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, but this is the correct way' and I being a lost child followed that way. I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life."

Before Farhan Mirza, Chahatt Khanna was married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani, however, they got divorced several months later. The actress alleged that Narsinghani and his family had physically and emotionally abused her.

Chahatt Khanna started her career when she was just 16 years old with a chocolate advertisement. She got her first break in TV with Sachi Baat Sabhi Jag Jane and even worked with Juhi Chawla and Irrfan Khan in the film 7½ Phere...More Than a wedding. However, she became famous for the show Bade Achche Laagte Hain. The actress has also worked in Akshay Kumar's Thank You which also failed to make a mark at the box office.

