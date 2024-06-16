Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..

Twitter
Union Home Minister Amit Shah orders Kashmir-like 'zero-terror plans' in Jammu

Bollywood

This actor had done several odd jobs before becoming a star, and his first on-screen appearance was only a 16-minute supporting role in Dev Anand's film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actor who sold cigarettes before becoming a star
Nothing inspires us more than knowing the story of a person who had a rags-to-riches journey. Today, we will discuss an actor, who has seen it all. He hails from a humble background and is down-to-earth even after achieving heights of stardom. 

Today, Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, and the reason behind this fame is his hard work, and the humble upbringing that never left him wander into the glamour world. Do you know that before joining the films, Jackie even sold cigarettes on the road? 

We all know that Jackie stayed in the chawl of Teen Batti, and struggled a lot before joining films. However, as per the report of News18, it has come to notice that Jaikishen aka Jackie would sell cigarettes on the roadside to survive. We know that Dev Anand discovered Jackie, but reportedly the late actor spotted Jackie from his car. Dev was leaving for a shoot, and he saw a skinny, rugged boy selling cigarettes. Soon, Dev Anand's son, Suniel Anand approached Jackie and brought him to Dev's office. And that's how Jackie landed a 16-minute role in Swami Dada. 

When Jackie came to meet Subhash Ghai with broken teeth

After Swami Dada, director Subhash Ghai offered him the lead role in his romantic drama, Hero. Before the shoot, Subhash called Jackie to meet him in his office. While reaching Ghai's office, Jackie's bike got skidded, and he suffered injuries in the accident. The Parinda actor lost two teeth, and he was too afraid to meet Subhash in such a condition. 15 days later, Jackie went to meet Subhash, and he didn't tell him what exactly happened after his bike skid. Jackie narrated this incident while appearing on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum with Sanjay Dutt. 

When Jackie faced bankruptcy 

In 2003, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff produced a dark crime comedy Boom, which was Katrina Kaif's debut film. Kaizad Gustad's directorial was leaked weeks before release, and that impacted the film majorly. The movie opened with negative reviews, and it was a commercial disaster, leading to huge losses for Jackie. Tiger Shroff, Jackie's son recalled how the family lost their home, and even furniture was getting sold to pay the debt. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Tiger said, "I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life,” he said to the magazine." On the work front, Jackie will soon be seen as the antogonist in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. 

Read: This Salman Khan flop was remake of Mohanlal classic, had 3 superstars, actor never worked with director, film earned...

