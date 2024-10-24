One of these photos going viral also shows a young Shalini Passi posing with none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. The photo is reportedly from the 90s.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' new season has everyone talking about it, however, the one common thing in all these discussions online has been the mention of Shalini Passi, the Delhi socialite who was joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha for the brand new season of the popular Netflix show. Delhi-based art and design collector, Shalini Passi's honest personality has been a refreshing addition this season and people are certainly intrigued by her charms.

Amid this, several old photos of Shalini Passi have been going viral on social media, where her simplicity and style are being discussed. One of these photos going viral also shows a young Shalini Passi posing with none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. The photo is reportedly from the 90s. Let us tell you that Shalini's husband Sanjay Passi reportedly is a college friend of Shah Rukh Khan. They have both graduated from Delhi University's Hansraj College.

After graduation, Sanjay Passi, Shalini Passi's husband, took over his father's business and is currently serving as the Chairman of Pasco Group. Thanks to Sanjay Passi, Shalini Passi also shares a close bond with the Khan family and often attends social events with them.

Shalini Passi is not a Bollywood wife. She is an art collector and the founder of MASH. Shalini Passi is also involved in a lot of philanthropic work. She is a member of the Advisory Board of Khoj, an NGO for contemporary arts organisation based in Delhi, since 2012, and the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, supporting emerging artists in India.