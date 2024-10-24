This film had two superstars and was directed by an acclaimed director. Yet, this movie was one of the biggest box office disasters of the year, and the leads got massively trolled for their over-the-top performances.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given some biggest blockbusters in her career. She's still best remembered for her performances in films such as Jab We Met, Heroine, Talaash, and many others.

Among her strong performances, there are also a few embarrassments. There are titles, led by Kareena, even she'll be embarrassed of. Today we will discuss one such films of her, that went on to become among her worst films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's worst film is...

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), this romantic drama film was directed by blockbuster director Sooraj Barjatya (Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun). Apart from Kareena, it also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the leads. The movie was a remake of the 1976 film Chitchor, and it was expected to be the next big blockbuster from Barjatyas. But the film was a major box office failure, was panned by the critics, and the lead performance was slammed by the critics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan thought her role in Main Prem Ki... was too deep

Kareena and Hrithik are still being criticised for their over-the-top acting. Before the release, the lead actors were quite confident about the film. In one of her interviews, Kareena Kapoor said, "I don't think any actress in the last 10-15 years has essayed such a deep role"

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon box office collection

The film was released in cinemas on June 23, 2003, with overwhelmingly negative reviews. Made in the reported budget of Rs 24 crores, the movie's net gross was only Rs 17 crores.

Also read: Nirmat Kaur calls Abhishek Bachchan 'bloody lucky' after he makes this confession about Aishwarya Rai in viral video

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.