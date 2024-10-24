The image provides a detailed breakdown of the nursery and junior KG fees for the 2024-25 academic year.

A school’s fee structure for the 2024-25 nursery and junior KG batch has sparked outrage on social media due to its “parent orientation charges,” which are a one-time fee for nursery and kindergarten students. Alongside the Rs 55,600 admission fee for nursery and junior KG, the school also imposes over Rs 30,000 as “caution money.”

Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon and stand-up comedian, posted a photo of the school’s fee structure on X (formerly Twitter). The post included the caption, “8400 INR parent orientation fee! No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a doctor’s consultation…”

He also humorously remarked, “I am planning to open a school now.”

8400 INR parent orientation fee!!!

No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a Doctors consultation..



I am planning to open a school now pic.twitter.com/IWuy3udFYU — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) October 22, 2024

The image provides a detailed breakdown of the nursery and junior KG fees for the 2024-25 academic year. Alongside typical expenses like admission fees, caution money, annual charges, tuition fees, and development charges, the school includes a one-time parent orientation fee of Rs 8,400.

Additionally, the image specifies that the total amount due at the time of admission is Rs 1,51,656, not including the orientation fee that is payable upon enrollment.

In April of this year, a man from Delhi disclosed that he paid an astonishing Rs 4.3 lakh for his son's playschool fees. Akash Kumar shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “My son’s Playschool fee is more than my entire education expense. I hope he learns to play well here.”

My son's Playschool fee is more than my entire education expense :)



I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha! pic.twitter.com/PVgfvwQDuy — Akash Kumar (@AkashTrader) April 12, 2024

Kumar also included a screenshot of the fee structure, which detailed Rs 10,000 as registration fees, four term fees of Rs 98,750 each, and an additional recurring annual fee of Rs 25,000.