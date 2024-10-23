Meet man who is a child prodigy from Bihar, became the youngest Indian to clear the IIT-JEE at just 13.

Satyam Kumar is a child prodigy from Bihar, became famous for clearing one of India’s toughest exams, the IIT-JEE, at the age of just 13. This remarkable achievement earned him the title of the youngest Indian to pass the highly competitive exam, which is considered one of the hardest in the world.

Satyam’s journey began in 2011 when he first attempted the IIT-JEE at the young age of 12, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 8,137. Though impressive for his age, he was not satisfied and decided to try again. In 2012, his second attempt brought him a higher rank of 679, showing significant progress. However, his determination pushed him further, and in 2013, he improved his position to an even more impressive 670th rank. This improvement over three years showcased his relentless dedication to achieving his dreams.

Born to a farmer in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, Satyam’s early life was far from easy. He moved to Kota, Rajasthan, to prepare for the IIT-JEE, where he studied diligently in the well-known coaching centers there. Despite coming from a modest background, he set ambitious goals for himself. At a young age, he even spoke about wanting to create something revolutionary like Facebook, showing his passion for technology and innovation.

After clearing the IIT-JEE, Satyam pursued a BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, one of India’s top engineering institutes. He didn’t stop there; his love for learning took him to the United States, where he earned a PhD by the age of 24. According to his LinkedIn profile, Satyam has interned at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern and is currently looking for new career opportunities.

Satyam Kumar’s inspiring story proves that age or background is no barrier to achieving great things. His journey motivates countless students, reminding them that hard work, perseverance, and a dream can help overcome even the toughest challenges.

