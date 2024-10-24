This new rule requires all telecom operators to implement message traceability, enhancing the monitoring of messages received on mobile phones

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced changes to telecom rules, set to take effect on November 1, 2024. This new rule requires all telecom operators to implement message traceability, enhancing the monitoring of messages received on mobile phones.

What does message traceability mean?

Starting November 1, all messages coming to your phone will be under increased scrutiny. In simple terms, a new system will be introduced to block fraudulent calls and messages, making it easier to identify them. Users will also have the option to block any unwanted messages or calls if they wish.

In August, TRAI instructed telecom companies to block messages from banks, e-commerce sites, and financial institutions that are related to telemarketing and promotions. TRAI emphasised that telemarketing messages should follow a standard format. This will help users recognise promotional messages and calls, reducing the risk of fraud.

While this initiative aims to tackle the rising online fraud in India, there are concerns about potential delays in receiving important banking messages and OTPs, which could disrupt online payments. Telecom operators have confirmed their readiness to implement the new system by the deadline.

Currently, around 1.5 to 1.7 billion commercial messages are sent daily in India, according to reports.

However, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which includes major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, has requested TRAI for a two-month extension to roll out the message traceability rules. They believe this additional time will help ensure a smoother transition to the new system.