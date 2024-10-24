By trading in an older iPhone 15 Pro in good condition, customers can receive up to Rs 60,600 off the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, recently launched at the “Glowtime” event, is now available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon. Priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB Black Titanium variant, Amazon is offering a generous trade-in deal that can help you grab the new iPhone at a fraction of the original price.

By trading in an older iPhone 15 Pro in good condition, customers can receive up to Rs 60,600 off the iPhone 16 Pro. This trade-in offer reduces the price to Rs 59,300. What makes the deal even more attractive is an additional discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders. These customers can avail themselves of an extra discount of up to Rs 6,370, which brings the final price down to just Rs 52,930—making it one of the best deals for Apple’s flagship model this season.

The iPhone 16 Pro is packed with premium features, including a 6.3-inch always-on 120Hz ProMotion display and a sleek Black Titanium finish. Powered by Apple’s latest A18 Pro chipset, which uses advanced 3nm transistors for a 20% performance boost, the device also excels in machine learning and graphics performance. The iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system is equally impressive, featuring a new 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, enabling superior photography without any shutter lag.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate its spatial audio capture, while the battery life improvements make it the longest-lasting iPhone to date. Whether you are upgrading from an older iPhone or switching from a different brand, this Amazon deal offers a rare opportunity to own the latest iPhone 16 Pro at an unbeatable price.