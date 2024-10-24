Kaur's retention as captain for this series came as a surprise to some, as there were speculations about her potential replacement following India's World Cup exit.

India is gearing up to compete in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, with the first game scheduled for Thursday, October 24.

Unfortunately, the team will be missing their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was sidelined due to an unspecified injury. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana stepped up for the coin toss, which she won, and chose to bat first.

Note - Ms Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and has been rested for the 1st ODI. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side in her absence.#INDvNZ @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 24, 2024

The series follows closely on the heels of the T20 World Cup, where India faced New Zealand in the opening match. New Zealand emerged victorious in that encounter, defeating India by 58 runs and ultimately clinching the tournament title. While India was eliminated in the group stage, the White Ferns went on to secure their first-ever world title in the T20 format.

Kaur's retention as captain for this series came as a surprise to some, as there were speculations about her potential replacement following India's World Cup exit. Mandhana, who captains Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has previously led India in 14 T20Is but is taking on her first ODI leadership role.

India also introduced two debutants in their playing XI for this series - Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor. Hasabnis, who was part of the India A team that toured Australia earlier this year, brings valuable experience to the squad. Thakor, on the other hand, has played six WPL matches for UP Warriorz and has featured in 43 List A matches for Mumbai.

