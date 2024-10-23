Aqsa Fulara’s remarkable journey from the small town of Sangli, Maharashtra, to Silicon Valley has seen her become a pivotal figure at Google, where she helps drive advancements in AI and machine learning technologies. Since joining Google in 2017, Fulara’s career has been marked by determination and a deep passion for technology, helping to reshape the digital world.

Growing up in a community where women were discouraged from pursuing higher education far from home, Fulara broke barriers by enrolling at Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli. Her academic journey then took her to the University of Southern California (USC), where she earned a master’s degree in engineering management. She later gained valuable hands-on experience in cutting-edge technology through programs at Stanford University.

"I was motivated by the curiosity to solve complex problems," Fulara shared, reflecting on what led her into AI and machine learning. This drive fueled her work on projects like predicting traffic congestion and improving congestion management strategies.

Fulara has made a significant impact at Google, particularly by helping scale products like Recommendations AI, which is now part of Google’s Vertex AI Search. Her contributions also extend to innovative solutions like Team Workspaces and Looker Studio Pro, which enhance business intelligence by offering custom recommendations and data insights.

"Google’s culture of innovation has been crucial," Fulara noted, pointing to the company's support for creativity through initiatives like 20% projects and hackathons. This environment enabled her to transition into product management, using her AI expertise to create customer-focused solutions.

Leading AI product development presents challenges, including dealing with uncertainty and technical complexities. Fulara tackles these hurdles by promoting a culture of experimentation and agility, emphasizing rigorous testing and adaptive strategies to make well-informed decisions.

Looking ahead, Fulara envisions generative AI and personalized recommendations as transformative forces over the next decade, poised to revolutionize data accessibility and collaborative workflows across various industries.