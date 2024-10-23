Shraddha Kapoor recently teased the paparazzi by taking Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's names on her way out of Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with Rash Thadani.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s popularity is well-known by fans and celebrities alike. Paparazzi rushes to catch one glimpse of these superstars, caring less about any other celebrities on the way. And actress Shraddha Kapoor is well aware of this. Recently, she teased photographers using their names to distract the paparazzi. Though paps didn’t fall for the trick, she became the target of the trolls for engaging in a “silly type of fun.”

Shraddha was recently mobbed by the photographers while she was exiting Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. She was accompanied by Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows the Stree 2 actress pointing at paparazzi saying, “Woh dekho Shah Rukh Khan…Shah Rukh Khan (Look, there is Shah Rukh Khan!).” She then guided Rasha to the car by distracting paps. However, she later realised it was wrong car and continued diverting paps attention, this time by taking Salman’s name.

Soon after, a section of netizens spammed the comment section with harsh reactions. “Trying to be funny and relatable par lag nahi rahi hai,” said a user. Another user got angry and said, “Wat nonsense.....Dis how u take ur senior's name??!!!!” “She is just making fun i know....but its silly type of fun... chup chap apna photo khichalo behen,” commented a troll. “500 cr wali movie dene ke baad attitude apne aap aa jate h,” added another troll.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of her last release Stree 2, a sequel to the horror comedy Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Up next, Shraddha will reportedly be seen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. She is also rumoured to be part of Dhoom 4 star cast.