A university in Ireland has introduced a course to teach students how to turn their social media presence into a profitable career. South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow is offering a four-year degree in "Content Creation and Social Media," which aims to equip students with skills to thrive in the world of online influencing.

The course evolved from a summer program called “Digital Hustle,” which attracted 350 applicants for only 30 spots, showcasing the growing interest in this field.

Students in the program learn how to create content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube and convert that into revenue. They also study personal branding, creative video making, entrepreneurship, and data analytics.

The influencer business is becoming serious, with top influencers like Mr Beast and KSI making large amounts of money through brand sponsorships.

The importance of learning both the theory and practical skills needed to connect with audiences online, stating that influencers play a key role in modern marketing.

The course's first intake of students includes those passionate about beauty, fashion, entertainment, and even sports, all eager to expand their digital presence and build their personal brands.

Many believe that the influencer industry is not just about posting videos, but is a serious business.