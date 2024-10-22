Uttar Pradesh News 5 Killed In Cylinder Blast In Bulandshahr Rescue Operation Underway

Uttar Pradesh News: 5 Killed In Cylinder Blast In Bulandshahr, Rescue Operation Underway At least five people, including a woman and two children, were killed in a cylinder blast in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Monday. A portion of the house collapsed due to the explosion and some people are feared trapped under the debris.