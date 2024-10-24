Salman Khan shot for his cameo in Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff-starrer Singham Again earlier this week. The Rohit Shetty film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.

Singham Again is one of the most awaited films since its announcement. Ahead of its release on next Friday, November 1, the director Rohit Shetty met the cast members Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff at a restaurant on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Jackie Shroff were absent from this get-together.

Sharing a photo from their lunch, Akshay added a perfect caption as he teased Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again. "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein", the actor wrote referring to Salman's character of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. It was earlier weeks earlier that Rohit Shetty will introduce Chulbul Pandey in his Cop Universe, shared by Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi. But, fresh death threats to Salman and Baba Siddique's assassination led many people to believe that Salman won't be shooting for his cameo. However, Bhai kept his promise and shot for Singham Again on Tuesday, October 22.

Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.#SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/sWgKAbViWU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2024

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe began with Ajay Devgn-led Singham in 2011. He continued his series with Ajay's Singham Returns in 2014 and followed it up with Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in 2018 and 2021. The filmmaker is now set to expand his franchise with the Singham Again.

The threequel in the Singham series will clash at the box office with another threequel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third part in the horror comedy franchise, is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles. Both movies are expected to set the box office on fire this Diwali.

