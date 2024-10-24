Read on to know why Avinash Mishra is being called "the worst ever contestant" to have come in Bigg Boss.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 is in its third week and there have been already been too many arguments and fights inside the house. The main reason behind these brawls is the ration. Avinash Mishra, who is locked up inside the jail, has the power to control the ration supply in the main house and he isn't letting others take it easily.

After the nominations episode on Tuesday, Avinash gave the basic ration to a few of his friends, including Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal, and just gave an apple to others for dinner. The latest episode, telecast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on Wednesday, October 23, began with Chahat Pandey throwing a bucket of water on Avinash at 5 am while he was sleeping inside the jail as she was denied food the last night.

In the morning, Avinash repeatedly called Chahat "gawaar (illiterate)" and sarcastically asked Chahat to stop loving him. He said, "Main janta hoon, kahin na kahin Chahat ji ke dil mein mere liye bahut sara pyaar hai isi liye toh pani phenka mujhe. Taaki woh mere geele balo ko dekhe. Mere geele badan ko dekhe (I know Chahat has a lot of love for me in her heart, that's why she threw water on me. So that she can see my wet hair and my wet body)". Chahat replied him back, "Avinash Mishra mere paer ki jooti bhi tumse pyaar nahi karegi. National television par ek ladki ki izzat uchaal rahe ho tum (Avinash Mishra, even the shoe in my feet will not love you. You are defaming a girl on national television)".

Between Avinash and Chahat, netizens have sided with Chahat and called Avinash "the worst contestant" in Bigg Boss's history for tarnishing her image. Reacting to the whole situation, a Bigg Boss fanpage wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "This house is full of cowards and spineless people. Avinash just assassinated a girl's character on national television, yet no one had the courage to stand up and speak out in that moment." In the comments section, one netizen wrote, "Avinash is the worst contestant to have ever come in #BiggBoss. Such a shame!!", while another added, "A woman should not be treated this way. I was shocked to see that no one came in front to protect her." "Avinash is a loser and a coward", read another comment.

For the unversed, before coming in Bigg Boss 18, Avinash and Chahat have worked together in two TV shows - Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath.

