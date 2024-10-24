Radhika's recent appearances had sparked pregnancy rumours, especially after she donned a colourful saree at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, during Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

Radhika Merchant made a stunning appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party, held at his Mumbai residence. The glamorous event, which saw Bollywood stars like Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor in attendance, was also graced by Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both looking gorgeous in traditional Indian attire.

Radhika's recent appearances had sparked pregnancy rumours, especially after she donned a colourful saree at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, during Ganesh Utsav celebrations. The outfit, a vibrant silk saree with pastel tones and intricate embroidery, combined with her careful movements, led many to speculate about her pregnancy. However, she put these rumours to rest with her latest look at Malhotra's Diwali party.

For the occasion, Radhika wore a pastel saree from the designer's collection, featuring intricate handwork in vibrant hues. She paired it with a striking golden blouse with a deep neckline, adding a touch of oomph to her traditional ensemble. The way she styled the saree with a loose drape around her waist further highlighted her slim, toned figure, clearly debunking any pregnancy speculations.

With minimal makeup, stud earrings, and a statement bracelet, Radhika completed her look, showcasing elegance and sophistication. What caught everyone's attention was her mangalsutra, adorned with black beads and golden initials 'R' and 'A' for Radhika and Anant, along with a stunning diamond pendant.