The Ambani family is known for their preference for high-quality milk, specifically sourced from Holstein-Friesian cows, which are renowned for their superior milk production. This breed, originally from the Netherlands, is recognised worldwide for its exceptional dairy capabilities and distinctive black-and-white or red-and-white markings.



The milk consumed by the Ambanis is sourced from Bhagyalakshmi Dairy in Pune, which spans approximately 35 acres and houses over 3,000 Holstein-Friesian cows. The price of this premium milk is around Rs 152 per liter. The cows at this dairy receive exceptional care, including sleeping on rubber-coated mattresses imported from Kerala and drinking RO-filtered water, all aimed at ensuring the highest quality of milk production.



Holstein-Friesian cows are among the most productive dairy breeds globally. An adult cow can produce up to 25 liters of milk per day. They are also known for their rich nutrient profile, containing essential proteins, fats, and carbohydrates that contribute to overall health.

This breed's commitment to quality and nutrition aligns with the Ambani family's emphasis on health and wellness, making Holstein-Friesian milk a staple in their household.