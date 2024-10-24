Video of a Pakistani model walking the ramp at the Miss World Grand in a bikini as gone viral on the internet.

As the world is moving towards empowering women and it continues to gain momentum, however some countries are still struggling with underdevelopment, lack of education, and various taboos and restrictions against women.

A video that has gone viral features Roma Michael, a Pakistani Christian, walking the ramp at the Miss World Grand in a bikini. This video has sparked significant reactions online, particularly because wearing bikinis and revealing clothing remains a taboo in Pakistan.

Roma Michael is a professional model from Lahore, Pakistan, who holds a BTech degree from the University of South Asia. She has gained significant recognition as a social media influencer and content creator, amassing over 75.7k followers.

Islamic Republic of Pakistan's Model participated at Miss World Grand Show without hijab, video has gone viral pic.twitter.com/D7UcTs8KMe — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 23, 2024

In the entertainment industry, Roma has made her mark by acting in films such as Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, along with television drama series like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo. Additionally, she has featured in various TV commercials and has directed fashion campaigns for several prominent Pakistani brands.

Hours after posting her bikini ramp walk video on Instagram, Roma Michael removed it from the platform. While some speculated that the deletion was a response to potential backlash from her fellow countrymen, others claimed that she was not Roma but a model named Racheal Gupta. However, these rumors were dispelled when Roma shared an Instagram story featuring herself in the same bikini outfit.

A user said, "She participated at Miss World Grand Show. She deleted this video from instagram coz Pakistani people started threatening & abusing her for ruining name of Pakistan. Just another day of the Pakistani Muslim majority controlling lives of Pakistani minorities,"

A user wrote, "Hope she is still alive after this." While a few netizens applauded her for her talent and boldness on the ramp, many were concerned for her safety since Pakistan still condemns any such acts by women.