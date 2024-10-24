This actress, the niece of a celebrated filmmaker, has given zero hits, and despite her acting skills being questioned by critics, she won the Best Debutanat Filmfare Award in 2020.

Actors and their careers are made or broken with their first film itself. A few artistes have redeemed themselves from a rocky start. Others have crumbled to dust. Today we will discuss an actress who started her journey with the biggest names in Bollywood. She hails from a strong film background, and her uncle is considered one of the finest film directors. However, despite all this, she failed to make an impact in Bollywood. Though she got multiple chances, she failed to register herself among the audience.

The actress who failed multiple times is...

Sharmin Segal, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, started her career as an assistant director (AD). Under her uncle's guidance, Sharmin worked in Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom (2014) and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani (2015).

Sharmin Segal made her debut with...

Sharmin made her acting debut with SLB's production, Malaal. The romantic drama also marked the debut of Javed Jafri's son Meezaan Jafri. The film was released in cinemas on July 5, 2019, with negative reviews. The film was a major flop, and Sharmin's 'dull, unimpressive' acting was pointed out by many critics.

Sharmin's second film with Pratik Gandhi, Atithi Bhooto Bhava was also rejected by the audience despite the OTT release. Last year, Sharmin was seen in SLB's debut web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Though the series was a hit, Sharmin's 'one-tone' performance was singled out by mostly all reviewers. Sharmin was brutally trolled for her performance.

Sharmin Segal married a millionaire

In 2023, Sharmin married businessman Aman Mehta. He serves as the Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, part of the Torrent Group. As NDTV reported, Aman’s total property is valued at Rs 53,800 crore. Though Sharmin has no line-up of films, she is expected to return in Heeramandi Season Two.

