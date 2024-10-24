In a shocking incident, an eight-month-old baby girl was found alive during her funeral. Here's what happened next

In a shocking incident, an eight-month-old baby girl was found alive during her funeral in Correia Pinto, Brazil. The child, named Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos, was declared dead after she had reportedly caught a viral infection.

During her burial process, she displayed some physical movements and was rushed back to the hospital. However, the happiness was short-lived as the doctors pronounced her dead for the second time.

“We were devastated already. Then there came a little bit of hope, but then this ended up happening,” the heartbroken father, Cristiano Santos, told local media, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Why Kiara was admitted to the hospital for the first time?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos caught a viral infection and was admitted to the hospital. The doctors declared her dead and said that she was not breathing. As she was rushed back to the hosiptal for a second time, the doctors again pronounced her dead.

The Hospital, meanwhile, has apologized to the family. A probe has also been launched against the medical centre by Brazil's specialist Scientific Police.