Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Seema Sajdeh reveals getting shocking message from '100-year-old creep' on social media.

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, who is currently seen in Karan Johar's Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, shared the weirdest request DM she got from a '100-year-old man' who wanted to 'keep' her.

In an interview with Fever FM, Seema Sajdeh along with the team of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives including Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi, made a shocking confession about getting a message from a 100-year-old man. She revealed, “This dude offered to …basically he had given me the budget for a month.”

She added, “It was creepy... He basically said, ‘I will be happy to keep you, but this would be the budget’.. The budget was around $7000 –8000... I saw the face and had a heart attack." Maheep then asked the period he was paying $7000 for, calling it bizarre, to which Seema quipped, “Maheep! I didn’t have a conversation with him.”

Seema Sajdeh eloped with Sohail Khan and married him in 1998. The couple has two sons Yohaan and Nirvaan from their marriage. However, after two decades of togetherness, they decided to part ways with each other. Now, in the latest episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema has opened up on moving on from Sohail Khan and revealed having a new boyfriend.

Seema revealed that she is dating the same guy she was engaged to before her marriage to Sohail Khan. Seema Sajdeh is dating Tanya Deol's brother Vikram Ahuja. Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 has three new entrants, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is also a jewellery designer, Shalini Passi who serves as patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international art exhibition held in Kochi and Kalyani Saha Chawla, who is a businesswoman running a multi-crore firm. The show also stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari who represent Mumbai.

