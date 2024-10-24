This match not only holds significance for the ongoing series but also impacts India's campaign for the World Test Championship

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the second Test of their three-match series, cricket fans are buzzing with anticipation. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune from October 24 to 28, with each day’s play starting at 9:30 AM IST.

The stakes are high for both teams. India, coming off a disappointing defeat in the first Test—where they were bowled out for just 46 runs, marking their lowest total ever—will be eager to bounce back. New Zealand, on the other hand, is riding high after securing their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years, having won the opener by eight wickets in Bengaluru. This victory has set the tone for the series, and the Kiwis will look to capitalise on their momentum to take an unassailable lead.

Where to Watch:

Fans can catch all the action live on television via the Sports18 Network and Colours Cineplex channels. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the FanCode app and website, as well as JioCinema.

Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dates: October 24-228, 2024

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST daily

With key players like Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in form for India and Rachin Ravindra's recent century boosting New Zealand's confidence, this Test promises to be an exciting contest. As both teams vie for supremacy, fans can expect a thrilling display of cricketing prowess.

As India aims to equalise the series and New Zealand seeks to maintain their lead. This match not only holds significance for the ongoing series but also impacts India's campaign for the World Test Championship.