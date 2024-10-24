3 . Doodhpathri in Jammu and Kashmir

Doodhpathri is located in the Budgam district and is referred to as the "valley of milk". It is a hidden gem with beautiful lush green meadows, dense forests, and a picturesque landscape. The trek to this destination is a delightful fusion of history, natural beauty, and adventure, making it a perfect destination to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.