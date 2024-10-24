Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule will now release in cinemas on December 5.

The release date for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been changed again and will now release on December 5. Originally set for December 6, the film is now expected to hit theaters a day earlier, on December 5. The film went through several ups and downs related to the release date as it was initially planned to hit the screens in April 2024 and later was pushed for August 15.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, the Telugu star is seen smoking a pipe and looking at his gun very seriously. He captioned the post, "Pushpa 2 The Rule On Dec 5th." The producers of the film held a press conference on Thursday, October 24, to announce the new date.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, who will be seen reprising their roles of Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari will also be seen in key roles.

The much-awaited sequel has averted clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer period historical drama Chhaava, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6. Conincidentally, Chhava also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Laxman Utekar directorial has Vicky portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster. The sequel will also be released in the same five languages.

