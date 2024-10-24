When Srushti decided to shift her focus from engineering to preparing for the UPSC exam, her family stood by her decision wholeheartedly.

Srushti Deshmukh's success as an IAS officer can be significantly attributed to the unwavering support of her family. Her parents, Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh, played a crucial role in her journey, providing a nurturing environment that encouraged her ambitions.



From an early age, Srushti's family fostered her educational pursuits without imposing any pressure or questioning her choices. Her mother, a kindergarten teacher, and her father, an engineer, created a supportive atmosphere that allowed her to focus on her studies and aspirations. Srushti has often expressed gratitude for their encouragement, stating that the credit for her achievements goes to them.



When Srushti decided to shift her focus from engineering to preparing for the UPSC exam, her family stood by her decision wholeheartedly. They provided her with the freedom to pursue her goals, which was essential for maintaining her motivation and commitment. In interviews, she has acknowledged the importance of this familial support in achieving her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Additionally, Srushti's grandmother also believed in her potential, further reinforcing the encouragement she received from her family. This strong support network enabled Srushti to navigate the challenges of balancing engineering studies with UPSC preparation effectively.



The role of Srushti Deshmukh's family in her success as an IAS officer was pivotal. Their belief in her abilities and their commitment to providing a conducive environment were instrumental in helping her achieve remarkable success in one of India's most challenging examinations.