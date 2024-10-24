The video, which garnered millions of views, ignited a debate over the issue of shooting people without their consent.

A Russian woman encountered an unsettling experience while visiting India Gate in Delhi, as captured in the now-viral video. The video shows her feeling uncomfortable due to a man dancing and persistently following her. This incident has raised concerns regarding the treatment of foreign tourists in India and the broader issue of women's safety.

An Instagram user named Sachin Kumar posted a video accompanied by a derogatory caption regarding the tourist.

As the video starts playing it can be seen that the woman was posing for a photo with her friends near India Gate when a stranger unexpectedly invades her personal space. The man starts dancing in front of her, getting uncomfortably close, prompting her to instinctively step back. Despite her attempts to distance herself, the man continues to follow her movements, raising her concerns.

The video, which garnered millions of views, ignited a debate over the issue of shooting people without their consent. Instead of offering an apology, the man shared the video on Instagram and disabled comments to evade criticism. This incident has raised concerns about how it may affect tourists' perceptions of India.

In response to the video, one user commented, "Arrest him, he's harassing foreigners; his other reels should be checked." Additionally, several users tagged Delhi Police in the comments section of his videos.

However, this is not the first time whena foreigner delt with this type of situation. Earlier, several foreigners, particularly female vloggers, have reported experiencing unpleasant interactions with men during their visits to India.

Last year, a Korean vlogger faced an intrusive situation when a group of men interrupted her, with one man placing his hand around her neck without her consent. This incident sparked outrage among social media users, who expressed their anger towards the men involved, offered apologies to her, and commended her for how she managed the situation.

In the video, vlogger Kelly is seen drinking coconut water in front of a shop when she is approached by two men asking to take pictures. One of the men then grabs her and puts his arm around her neck, making her visibly uncomfortable. She quickly responds, saying, “I have to run away. Bye-bye. Namaste,” before hurriedly leaving the area.