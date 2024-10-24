During the interview, when the host congratulated Abhishek Bachchan for completing 15 years of marital bliss with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, taken by surprise, said, "15 years, really?"

Amid rumours of divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines because of her alleged affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan's son. For the past several weeks, media reports have been holding Nimrat Kaur accountable for the troubles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are facing in their marriage. Now, amid all the unverified rumours, an old interview from 2022 has resurfaced, where Abhishek Bachchan could be seen blushing and boasting about his 15-year-long marriage with Aishwarya. The snippet is from an interview with Bollywood Hungama that Abhishek Bachchan gave with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

During the interview, when the host congratulated Abhishek Bachchan for completing 15 years of marital bliss with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, taken by surprise, said, "15 years, really?" Abhishek then said, "15 years, yeah. 2007 to 2022." Nimrat Kaur then responded saying, “Brilliant!”

In the same interview, Abhishek Bachchan also praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for being an emotional support for him. "I think it’s high time we acknowledge that women are the superior species compared to men. They put things into perspective, and my wife is exceptional at that. She’s been an amazing emotional support for me," he said.

For the unversed, people noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after which the rumours of their divorce were further fanned.

Till now, despite so much chatter about their marriage, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued to stay mum.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.

