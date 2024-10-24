After putting down the curtains in 2018, CID will return to television after six years, and the fans can't hold their excitement.

The iconic crime-thriller show CID which entertained the masses for 20 years, is back with its new season. On Thursday, October 24, Sony Entertainment Television dropped the teaser of season two, leaving the show's die-hard thrilled. The 10-second glimpse of the show brings back countless memories.

In the promo, a tense ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) is running towards the crime scene of a bomb site. On the other side, Abhijeet looks into the camera, supported by the show's iconic theme whistle. The channel uploaded the teaser with the caption, "Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop!"

As soon as the promo was shared, it went viral in no time. Several netizens rejoiced at the return of the OGs. A netizen wrote, "CID is back. I literally can't believe this is happening." Another netizen wrote, "The best best best news ever..very excited... The show, and the og cast are back." An internet user wrote, "Excited Excited Very Excited. The Og's Are Back Cid Is not just a show its an emotion." Another internet user wrote, "Mera BACHPAN wapas aagaya. Thank You Sony." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm waiting for Cid S2 especially. Abhijeet. Daya. ACP Pradyuman. Dr. Tarika. Shreya & Purvi."

For the unversed, the original season of CID was premiered on 21 January 1998 and aired its 500th episode on 18 January 2008, 1000th episode on 13 September 2013, 1500th episode on 25 February 2018 and the last episode on 27 October 2018. In these 20 years, CID rose in popularity and became one of the top shows on Indian television. CID also became the go-to show for movie promotions and integration. Celebs such as Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and several others shot special episodes of CID, promoting their films. The official promo of CID 2 will be dropped on October 26.

