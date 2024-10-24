Holland's most recent Spider-Man film, 2021's No Way Home, saw his superhero teaming up with previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

There's an exciting update for all Spider-Man fans out there. Tom Holland will soon be back in Spider-Man costume. Yes, you read it right. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that his fourth Spider-Man movie is happening -- and even has a production start date, Variety reported. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go - we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait," Holland said on the show.

Holland's most recent Spider-Man film, 2021's No Way Home, saw his superhero teaming up with previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield -- a major secret that Holland had to keep from Fallon the last time he was on the show. "You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all," Fallon said. "But I will say, it was worth it."

Holland described filming with Maguire and Garfield as the "highlight of my career" and discussed how they were able to keep the news hidden from fans for so long. "We were in a bubble," Holland said. "Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious."

Meanwhile, Holland is also making headlines for his upcoming collaboration with Christopher Nolan for a film.

Nolan wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. However, the plot details of the film are kept under wraps. Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

