Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Since at least 93 people have died in Bangladesh, the country's recent wave of protests has once again descended into violence. The "Sonar Bangla" was reduced to a battlefield as a result of the violent altercations between demonstrators and security personnel. In just three weeks, the death toll rose to 300, making it the bloodiest period in Bangladesh's civil movement history. The latest round of protests is in response to calls for PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

