Rahul held a meeting with the Lucknow Super Giants ownership, during which he expressed his unwillingness to accept any retention offer from the franchise.

The deadline for all 10 IPL franchises to retain and release players before the IPL 2025 auction is set for October 31st. One player whose future is generating significant interest is none other than KL Rahul. Tensions have been evident between Rahul and the Lucknow Super Giants, particularly following a public altercation with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka during an IPL 2024 match. Speculation surrounding Rahul's future heading into the auction has been rife.

A recent report by ESPN Cricinfo indicates that KL Rahul held a meeting with the Lucknow Super Giants ownership, during which he expressed his unwillingness to accept any retention offer from the franchise. A final decision is expected to be reached in the coming days before the IPL retention deadline.

Furthermore, a report by The Times of India suggests that KL Rahul is poised to be released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. This decision is reportedly influenced by newly appointed mentor Zaheer Khan and head coach Justin Langer, who have noted the team's lack of success in matches where Rahul has played a significant role.

“The LSG management, including mentor Zaheer Khan and coach Justin Langer, has analysed his stats and it has emerged that the team has almost lost all matches where KL has batted long and scored runs,” a source close to the proceedings informed the publication.

"That indicates that his strike rate doesn’t match the momentum of the game. With the Impact Player rule, the scores are getting higher. You can’t afford to have someone taking so much time at the top of the order,” the source added.

As the retention deadline of October 31 at 5 PM draws near, LSG is eagerly anticipating the future. Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav are poised to be key retentions for the team.

Ayush Badoni and Mohsin are expected to be the uncapped players that LSG secures before the deadline. The decision on whether KL Rahul will be retained by LSG is still up in the air.

One thing is certain - the IPL 2025 season promises to be full of surprises. Fans of LSG and Rahul will have to patiently await the unveiling of LSG's retention list as the deadline approaches.

Also read| IND-W vs NZ-W: Radha Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis shine as India beat New Zealand by 59 runs in series opener