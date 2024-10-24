Her father-in-law, Manmohan Sabir, the producer of Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film Saat Hindustani, also had similar thoughts about the superstar's deep voice. "He told me, ‘Ek hero aata tha hamare ghar mein aur aake mere pairon mein baitha tha."

Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, who gained much recognition for her roles in Jigra and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently revealed an interesting anecdote related to Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's father, and how he initially 'hated' Amitabh Bachchan's iconic baritone voice.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sheeba Sabir shared how the late Sunil Dutt had Amitabh Bachchan play a mute character in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera because he didn’t like his voice. Sheeba was quoted as saying, "In fact, Dutt sahab (Sunil Dutt) told me, ‘We hated his voice. His voice sounds similar to a radio jockey.’”

Sunil Dutt, who directed Reshma Aur Shera, did not like Amitabh Bachchan's voice but he wasn't the only one.

Her father-in-law, Manmohan Sabir, the producer of Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film Saat Hindustani, also had similar thoughts about the superstar's deep voice. "He told me, ‘Ek hero aata tha hamare ghar mein aur aake mere pairon mein baitha tha. Humko lagta tha kaisi se awaaz hai iske, gunjti hui’ (A hero used to come to our house and sit at my feet. I used to find his voice strange, it was booming)," Sheeba said.

Sheeba later clarified how, at the time, no one was aware of just how powerful Amitabh Bachchan's voice would become for generations to come.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. He also recently appeared in the film Vettaiyan opposite Rajinikanth.

