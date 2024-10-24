Ahead of the teaser, the makers of The Sabarmati Report unveiled an 'intriguing' motion poster of the film featuring Vikrant Massey.

After entertaining the masses with 12th Fail, and leaving them stunned with Sector 36, Vikrant Massey will be returning with The Sabarmati Report. On Thursday, the makers unveiled an intriguing motion poster, announcing the teaser release date.

The new motion poster of The Sabarmati Report has been unveiled, and it captures both intensity and strength. With a burning newspaper clipping and a pair of enraged eyes of Vikrant Massey in the background.

Soon after the poster was dropped, several netizens commented on it, and called it 'powerful and intriguing'. A netizen wrote, "Vikrant Massey looks strong AF." Another netizen wrote, "Can’t wait to watch." An internet user wrote, "Can't wait for the teaser." Another internet user wrote, "Finally! Have been waiting for this movie."

The film narrates the horrific incident of February 2002, that shook the entire nation and changed Indian history. A sudden fire broke out on the Sabarmati Express, killing 59 pilgrims and karsevaks who were returning from Ayodhya.

While not much has been said or heard about this incident, the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report claims to show the nation has never seen it.

Earlier, The makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra burning train incident. The video set an emotional tone and indeed raised the curiosity to watch what really happened on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station.

The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

