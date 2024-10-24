BOLLYWOOD
Star kids are often considered privileged due to their strong family background. An actor hailing from the film family home has more flexible financial backing, and they can sustain themselves despite several losses. However, today we will discuss an actor, a superstar, who is the richest star kid. This actor comes from a strong family background, but he built an empire of his own, and has found a multi-crore company.
Star kids are often considered privileged due to their strong family background. An actor hailing from the film family home has more flexible financial backing, and they can sustain themselves despite several losses. However, today we will discuss an actor, a superstar, who is the richest star kid. This actor comes from a strong family background, but he built an empire of his own, and has found a multi-crore company.
The richest star kid is...
It's neither Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, nor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff, or Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The richest star kid is Hrithik Roshan. Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's son debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). In 24 years, Hrithik entertained his fans by leading several blockbusters.
How did Hrithik Roshan become the richest star kid?
In November 2013, Hrithik Roshan launched his clothing brand HRX. The brand is a fitness and lifestyle brand that sells a range of products, including shoes, apparel, and accessories. As per the media report, at present the value of HRX is worth Rs 1000 crore. Hrithik Roshan owns a Rs 1000 crore company, thus making him the richest star kid. Reportedly, Hrithik even beat his senior, Salman Khan in this race.
The net worth of Hrithik Roshan and other stars
As per several media reports, Hrithik Roshan has a net worth of Rs 3100 crore. Salman Khan has a reported net worth of Rs 2900 crore, whereas Akshay Kumar's net worth is Rs 2500 crore, and Aamir Khan has a net worth of Rs 1862 crore. Though Hrithik is the richest star kid, he isn't the richest actor in Bollywood. The richest Bollywood star is Shah Rukh Khan, with a reported net worth of Rs 7300 crore. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter (2023). He will soon be seen in the much-awaited War 2 (2025).
Also read: Meet pan India superstar who gave two Rs 1000 crore films, made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Netizens not happy with this billionaire's apartment in Bengaluru, says, 'you can afford better'
'Kejriwal, Atishi looted Rs 8,500 crore for...': BJP protests at Yamuna's Chhath Ghat
Meet actress who worked with Priyanka, Deepika, gave zero hits, married to millionaire whose net worth is 53000 crore
When Malaika Arora talked about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'We were in a situation making each other...'
Meet richest star kid who owns Rs 1000 crore company, not Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff; has net worth of...
Justin Trudeau set to resign? Amid Canada-India row, his own party members urge him to step down by...
Cyclone Dana trains cancelled: Over 300 trains cancelled, check full list here
Bengaluru school's Rs 1.5 lakh fees for Nursery sparks controversy, parents' reaction goes viral
Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh reveals DM by '100-year-old creep' who wanted to 'keep' her: 'He offered me...'
THIS rule will change from November 1, Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL users should pay attention, it will...
Engineering, chemistry students run meth lab from home, arrested, netizens say, 'Breaking Bad got real'
Chahatt Khanna says ex Farhan Mirza brainwashed her into converting to Islam after marriage: 'I was told don't...'
Video of man dancing around Russian woman at India Gate goes viral, sparks online debate
Meet Sanjay Dutt's sister, actress who fell in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster film for shocking reason, now..
Innovating the Future: Aniruddh Tiwari's visionary advancements in AI and aata analytics
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris launches scathing attack on Donald Trump, deems him 'unfit' to..
Want to become social media influencer and earn crores? Get enrolled in THIS University, it is located in...
Revolutionising Enterprise Data Frameworks: How one lead data engineer is driving innovation
J-K: CCTV grab of Pheran-clad terrorist allegedly involved in Gagangir attack emerges, probe underway
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow breed every day, know its price per litre
Pakistani model's BOLD move, walks Miss World ramp without...; watch video
What role did IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's family play in her UPSC success? Details here
BIG allegation against Donald Trump, ex-model says former president groped her in front of...
THIS rule made by Ratan Tata won't allow Noel Tata to become Tata Sons chairman, it is...
Meet actor who sold coriander, worked as watchman, was called 'ugly'; later became one of Bollywood's highest-paid star
Delhi Air Pollution October 24: AQI remains in 'very poor' category for third straight day, slips to 340
JioHotstar domain acquired by Delhi-based app developer, he now wants Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to...
This star all-rounder broke Rohit Sharma's record of 33 ball century in T20I, plays for THIS IPL team, his net worth is.
Abhishek Bachchan blushing about his '15-year marriage' with Aishwarya Rai takes Nimrat Kaur by surprise
'Long power cuts, high...': Arvind Kejriwal warns against voting for BJP in upcoming Delhi Assembly polls
Alia Bhatt was totally smitten with Aishwarya Rai's dance videos because...
Ind vs NZ 2nd Test: When, where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match live
When Salman Khan broke his silence on blackbuck case: ‘Just because I cannot…’
Meet Indian billionaire, set to list his retail giant in what could be UAE’s biggest IPO this year, his net worth is...
Hyundai Motor India launches historic IPO, paves way for innovation and growth in automotive sector
'I am not meant to have...': Dilip Kumar's second wife reveals why she fled to Canada after their marriage fell apart
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi's old photo with Gauri Khan goes viral, her husband was SRK's..
BIG change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's fortunes now...
Ananya Panday gets trolled for her outfit, netizens say ‘she is getting Janhvi-fied’
Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4, reveals film will go on floors in...
Cyclone Dana update: Heavy rain predicted in Kolkata, flights suspended; check details
Meet daughter of billionaire, who studied in US, UK, came back to India to lead Rs 29333 crore company, she is...
Meet man, who used to earn Rs 18 per month, now leads Rs 300 crore company, he is known as…
Meet IAS officer, daughter of grocery shopkeeper who cracked UPSC exam thrice
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Pune weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 at MCA Stadium?
IIT Bombay students' dance on 'Munni Badnaam' goes viral, netizens call it 'downfall'
Ahoi Ashtami 2024: When is Ahoi Ashtami vrat? Know date, timing, shubh muhurat, significance
DNA TV Show: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch to appear before PAC; what's on agenda?
OG Singam Suriya to enter Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe in Singham Again? Kanguva star says 'Ajay sir has...'
'Mazaak bana rakha hai...': Armaan Malik celebrates Karwa Chauth with two wives, draws ire from netizens due to...
Malayalam actor Bala gets married again amid legal troubles with his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh
Zeenat Aman reveals how she landed Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram, received gold guineas as signing amount
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja buy Nirav Modi's iconic music store house in Mumbai for Rs 478 million
‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja faces backlash for bursting crackers near…; watch viral video
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni star as India A beat Oman by 6 wickets
Vettaiyan box office collection: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil film inches closer to Rs 250 crore
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone buy new luxury SUV days after welcoming their first child, it costs Rs...
Vinesh Phogat hits back at Sakshi Malik's allegations over wrestler protest, says 'will carry this greed till...'
IND vs AUS: Brett Lee wants THIS fiery pacer to replace Mohammed Shami in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
'I don't eat anything...': Here's how Orry lost 23 kg without going to gym
Priyanka Gandhi’s net worth REVEALED: Congress' Wayanad candidate owns 4400 gram gold, Shimla house worth over Rs…
Vikram on 'incomplete love story' with Aishwarya Rai amid her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Meet man who bought India’s first Rolls-Royce Spectre, he’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani; it costs Rs…
REVEALED: Why Abhishek Bachchan was absent from Aishwarya Rai’s family event
'These videos are...': Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik's obscene video leaks online
Akash Ambani postponed his wedding with Shloka Mehta due to..., know story here
Zimbabwe create world record, post highest team score in T20 cricket history
Who is Krishna Das, whose kirtan Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attended? Know his connection with Neem Karoli Baba
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates, fields Aaditya Thackeray from...
Here's how Isha Ambani spent her birthday eve with Radhika Merchant
PM Modi, President Xi hold structured bilateral talks at BRICS Summit, first in 5 years
Aabha Paul's Gandii Baat brings legal trouble for Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, makers booked under...
Watch: Sara Arfeen Khan to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house due to this shocking reason
Meet man who secured Rs 6300 crore from Abu Dhabi firm, runs Rs 86805 company, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan announce playing XI for third Test against England
Shah Rukh Khan gifts luxurious car to son AbRam, it is equipped with refrigerator, TV and costs Rs…
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune
Tickets available in THIS Vande Bharat train for passengers travelling home before Diwali, check route, fare, timings
Delhi Capitals to release Rishabh Pant? Reports claim he may become captain of THIS IPL team, it is...
Viral video: Man climbs high tension pole, makes this bizarre demand, WATCH what happened next
Fact check: Indira Bhaduri, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, passed away? Here's the truth
Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC Test batters' rankings; Rohit Sharma drops two places
Fake or real paneer: How to check its purity at home?
Yash reveals why he decided to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, shares update on KGF 3: 'I wouldn’t have...'
World leaders groove to THIS Russian song at BRICS gala dinner, it has a Priyanka Chopra connection, watch viral video
'Aamir Khan team ignored my father..': Babita Phogat claims they only earn Rs 1 crore from Rs 2000 crore-grosser Dangal
This is world's most expensive school, not Dhirubhai Ambani International school, it is located in...
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand match
Shradhha Kapoor uses Shah Rukh Khan's name to distract paparazzi, gets trolled
Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra names THIS Bollywood actor for his biopic, he's not Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao
'Kidhar hai license?' Cop's funny interaction with kid driving tricycle impresses netizens, WATCH viral video
Harnessing High-Granularity Tick Data For Strategic Optimisation In Indian Professional Trading Accounts
How To Prepare For The UPSC CSE 2025 Exam?
'India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war': PM Modi at BRICS Summit
This woman lost in Dubai's desert orders camel via Uber, netizens say 'your camel has arrived'
Prabhas looks unrecognisable in The Raja Saab motion poster unveiled on his birthday, fans say 'blockbuster vibes'
After BIG announcement, shares of Anil Ambani's Reliance surge by 5%, market cap reaches Rs...
Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm gets NPCI nod to..., shares surge over 7%
'Other than death...': Manager's response to employee who ran late to work after car accident, internet is fumed!
Fan requests Rohit Sharma to deliver her message to Virat Kohli, here's how Indian captain responded