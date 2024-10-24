Star kids are often considered privileged due to their strong family background. An actor hailing from the film family home has more flexible financial backing, and they can sustain themselves despite several losses. However, today we will discuss an actor, a superstar, who is the richest star kid. This actor comes from a strong family background, but he built an empire of his own, and has found a multi-crore company.

The richest star kid is...

It's neither Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, nor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff, or Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The richest star kid is Hrithik Roshan. Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's son debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). In 24 years, Hrithik entertained his fans by leading several blockbusters.

How did Hrithik Roshan become the richest star kid?

In November 2013, Hrithik Roshan launched his clothing brand HRX. The brand is a fitness and lifestyle brand that sells a range of products, including shoes, apparel, and accessories. As per the media report, at present the value of HRX is worth Rs 1000 crore. Hrithik Roshan owns a Rs 1000 crore company, thus making him the richest star kid. Reportedly, Hrithik even beat his senior, Salman Khan in this race.

The net worth of Hrithik Roshan and other stars

As per several media reports, Hrithik Roshan has a net worth of Rs 3100 crore. Salman Khan has a reported net worth of Rs 2900 crore, whereas Akshay Kumar's net worth is Rs 2500 crore, and Aamir Khan has a net worth of Rs 1862 crore. Though Hrithik is the richest star kid, he isn't the richest actor in Bollywood. The richest Bollywood star is Shah Rukh Khan, with a reported net worth of Rs 7300 crore. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter (2023). He will soon be seen in the much-awaited War 2 (2025).

