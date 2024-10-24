The groundbreaking deal contributed to the rapid increase in the brand value of cricketer, propelling him to new heights in the sports industry.

Renowned cricketers such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar have amassed net worths exceeding Rs 1000 crore, attributed not only to their cricketing prowess but also to lucrative brand endorsements and successful business ventures. However, have you ever wondered which cricketer was the trailblazer in striking a Rs 100 crore deal at the age of 28?

In a groundbreaking moment in 2001, Sachin Tendulkar etched his name in history by becoming the first cricketer to secure a Rs 100 crore deal. As reported by India Today, the Master Blaster was guaranteed this staggering sum in off-field earnings by WorldTev, a sports agency helmed by the late Mark Mascarenhas, a visionary in celebrity management. This monumental deal catapulted the then 28-year-old Tendulkar to the pinnacle of cricketing wealth and value worldwide.

The bond between Sachin and Mark traces back to 1995, when Tendulkar inked a record-breaking Rs 45 crore deal with Mascarenhas' sports management firm, as per CNBC TV18. Mark's early investment in Sachin, who was on the brink of superstardom at 22, paid dividends as he skillfully navigated the commercial landscape of the cricketer's career. This symbiotic relationship proved to be a resounding success, with Tendulkar's illustrious career serving as a beacon of inspiration.

In an interview with Network18, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his deep gratitude towards Mark Mascarenhas, whom he considers family, for ensuring that the cricketer's burgeoning marketing commitments never overshadowed his true passion - cricket.

“Mark was someone who, when it came to my practice sessions and my preparation, he did not interfere at all. He always said, ‘I’m not going to make you cancel your practice session so that you could shoot it at work. He never prioritized an advertisement over practice,’” Sachin recalled.

Sachin has established successful partnerships with major brands such as Adidas and Pepsi. In addition to these well-known endorsements, he has recently collaborated with brands like Tanishq, Apollo Tyres, JioCinema, Spinny, and Ageas Federal Life Insurance. According to the Economic Times, Sachin's net worth is an impressive Rs 1250 crore. The former Mumbai Indians captain bid farewell to all forms of cricket on November 16, 2023, following his 200th test match and a remarkable 24-year career.

