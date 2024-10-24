Salman Khan's old interview talking about the Blackbuck case goes viral on social media.

Salman Khan has been grabbing headlines since the firing incident outside his house in Mumbai. Recently the actor got a new death threat demanding Rs 5 crore to end a feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. Amid this, an old video of the superstar talking about the Blackbuck case has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared by an Instagram user, the interviewer can be heard calling Salman Khan a “victim of ignorance,” stating that she doesn’t believe he would have shot the animal if he knew it was endangered. To this, Salman responds, “There’s a long story there. And… I wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck.”

When the interviewer further asked if he took the wrath for it and why he didn't point fingers at anyone, Salman added, "There's no point. This hunting case, that case, he is ill-mannered, he has hit this person, you don't even know what 1% of the truth is. Just because I would not say things."

The interviewer further questioned him about not talking about these things publically to which Salman replied, "Because I don't need to speak about anything or anybody and I will not. You have your own dignity, you have your own loyalty and priorities in life. And I chose not to speak about it because when you speak about somebody else, you don't have the right to do this. If it involves somebody else then you don't have the right to speak about them. I believe in Karma and whatever wrong happens, I have to pay for it the next day."

In 1998, Salman Khan, along with his Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre, was accused of poaching blackbucks in a village in Rajasthan. The case, which has been dragged on for 26 years, saw Salman being arrested, granted bail, acquitted, convicted and bailed out again. The superstar has not been getting death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang demanding an apology for killing Blackbuck. Netizens reacted to the viral video and some of his fans are convinced that he is 'innocent."

One of the users wrote, "I’m sure he is protecting someone and took the blame." Another wrote, "I am sure he was protecting any female actress and took the blame." Another wrote, "Such a gentleman to this day . Allah bless him and keep him safe Ameen." Another wrote, "So @tabutiful @iamsonalibendre @neelamkotharisoni knows the truth? All of them are responsible for all of this happening to Salman khan."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently prepping for his upcoming movie Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2024.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan