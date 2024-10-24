On this occasion, devoties worship Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Additionally, it is a tradition for people to purchase gold or silver items on this day.

The festive season of lamps, lights, and shopping is nearing as Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a auspicious day as it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindu devotees.

On this occasion, devoties worship Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Additionally, it is a tradition for people to purchase gold or silver items on this day.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and significance

Dhanteras is observed annually on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which falls between October and November. This year, the festival will take place on October 29. Dhanteras highlights the significance of wealth and health. On this day, it is customary for people to buy gold, silver, and new utensils to symbolize prosperity. Additionally, many individuals choose to purchase gold and silver coins as part of the celebrations.

Dhanteras 2024: Timing and subh Mahurat for puja

On Dhanteras, the Trayodashi Tithi will commence at 12:00 am on October 29 and end at 2:45 am on October 30, providing a favorable duration for rituals, worship, and other activities. The auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja will occur from 7:27 pm to 9:16 pm on October 29. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal will take place from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

What is the history of Dhanteras?

The festival of Dhanteras holds profound significance in Hindu mythology. It is said that during the Samudra Manthana, devas (gods) and asuras (demons) churned the ocean of milk in pursuit of the 'amrit' (nectar of immortality). Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of prosperity and wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, arose from the turbulent sea, while Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, emerged with a pot of 'amrit', symbolising health and well-being. To honour them, devotees observe Dhanteras with reverence.

How to celebrate Dhanteras ?

Dhanteras marks the start of a nearly weeklong celebration of the Diwali festival. On this day, individuals engage in cleansing rituals, which include cleaning their homes, worshipping deities, and preparing sweet dishes. Many also adorn their houses with flowers and decorative lights. In the evening, it is common for people to light earthen lamps in various corners of their homes and decorate the entrances with Rangoli designs.