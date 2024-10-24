This is the first time in seven years since 2017 that the company will give bonus shares.

Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani is India's most valuable firm. The shares of the Rs 18.13 lakh crore market cap company will be in focus next week. Ahead of Diwali, the company is going to give bonus shares to its investors. The record date for this has been fixed on Monday, October 28 next week. Hence, Investors who will buy shares of Reliance Industries on or before Friday, October 25 will be eligible for getting the bonus shares of the company.

This is the first time in seven years since 2017 that the company will give bonus shares. On Thursday, shares of the company were trading at Rs 2679.00, with a total market capitalization of Rs 18.13 lakh crore. Its shares have tumbled nearly 17 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,217.90 hit in July 2024.

In August 2024 after the 47th annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani said RIL announced the issue of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, which was later approved by the company board of directors. The board also approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. Prior to the bonus issue in 2017, Reliance issued a 1:1 bonus share in 2009. Now, this will be the sixth bonus issue by Reliance Industries and the first since 2017.

READ | Mukesh Ambani hails Meta CEO, says Mark Zuckerberg will go down in history for...

Besides this, Reliance has struck a deal with Nvidia Corp to build out an artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure as well as an innovation centre in India, the AI chip giant's CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday. A new major data centre by Reliance Industries will use the latest Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips.