In addition to JEE Main 2025 exam date, the NTA exam calendar will have tentative schedule for NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025 and UGC NET exams.

Students seeking admission to top engineering colleges need to be vigilant as the National Testing Agency will shortly release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2025 date. The agency announced that the registration process for the online JEE Main 2025 application form will start soon. The exam dates will be available on the official website–nta.ac.in. The calendar will also have a tentative schedule for NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025 and UGC NET exams.

Following the past trend, the JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions—in January and April. Registration is expected to open in December 2024, and the exam will be conducted between January and February 2025.

Steps to follow for registration:

Visit the official site–JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ link and add your name, mobile number, and email address.

Add required personal and educational details

Upload essential documents

Complete the payment and click on submit

Download the confirmation page for future use.

How to check the JEE Main exam calendar

1. Visit this site– nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘NTA Exam Calendar 2025’ link

3. Download the PDF to check the tentative exam dates.

The NTA has earlier announced a change in the JEE Main exam pattern. The Ministry of Education has removed the optional questions, which were initially introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic. As per the new pattern, there will be no optional questions in section B of the JEE Main exam for Paper 1. Students will have to answer all five questions. Similarly in the Math section in Paper 2A and 2B, optional questions have been discontinued. It is being said that the change will likely help students. “With this adjustment, a 99 percentile score that used to be around 200 marks, may now be achievable at around 170 marks, thereby reducing the pressure on students,” Physics Wallah faculty Pankaj Sijariya told Indian Express.