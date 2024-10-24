Yes, you read it right, Shah Rukh Khan is back to his roots. He will be back on television. Read on to know more.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his debut on television. The actor is making a return to the small screen. Shah Rukh Khan's iconic show, Fauji, will return to TV again. Doordarshan will re-telecast the 13 episodes of Fauji from October 24, which will be an exciting lead-up to the Fauji 2.

Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter), with a tweet, "'FAUJI 2' BEGINS SHOOTING IN PUNE... DOORDARSHAN TO RE-TELEAST SRK'S SERIAL 'FAUJI' STARTING TODAY... In an exciting lead-up to the highly anticipated release of #Fauji2, #Doordarshan will air 13 episodes of #ShahRukhKhan's legendary 1989 serial #Fauji, starting today. Meanwhile, filming for #Fauji2 has officially begun at Symbiosis College in #Pune. Presented by #SandeepSingh and #Doordarshan, #Fauji2 stars #VickyJain and #GauaharKhan, while also introducing new talent. The show will air on #Doordarshan."

The filming of the sequel of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s maiden project as an actor “Fauji”, has commenced in Pune. “Fauji 2”, which also stars Vicky Jain as the lead alongside actress Gauahar Khan, is currently being filmed in Pune’s Symbiosis College.

Gauahar, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in “Fauji 2”, said in a statement: “It's the first time I’ve agreed to a project without even hearing the script. The moment Sandeep approached me, I said yes because I’m a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.”

She added: “It’s a surreal feeling to be part of the Fauji universe, and it’s a proud moment to see Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic series being reintroduced.”

“Fauji 2”, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, will feature a modern twist on the army-based drama with a new cast, which also includes Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari.

“Fauji 2”, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam.

“Fauji 2” is a story by Vishal Chaturvedi, screenplay by Amarnath Jha, dialogues by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series marks the debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed “Sab Moh Maaya Hai” and “A Wedding Story”. “Fauji 2” also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director. The show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

