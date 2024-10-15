The Interceptor Bear 650 is likely to be priced between Rs…

Royal Enfield is planning to launch its new model Interceptor Bear 650 at EICMA 2024 and these leaks have given a detailed insight into this much anticipated scrambler. This new motorcycle is based on the Interceptor 650 roadster model, which has attracted a lot of attention around the world for its classic design and performance.

The Interceptor Bear 650 will retain the same powerful 648cc parallel-twin motor as its predecessor, delivering 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual, but changes to the gear ratios are expected to improve torque response at lower revs to suit off-roading.

The most interesting novelty of the Bear 650 is its two-part exhaust system, which replaces the twin exhausts used in other Royal Enfield models. This design not only reduces the total weight of the vehicle but also increases its tractability over rough terrains. The motorcycle will have USD forks, more suspension travel than the standard Interceptor for off-road use and will set it apart from the standard Interceptor.

In terms of design, the Bear 650 is inspired by scrambler features, such as the type of seat and a number on the side of the body. It will come with dual-sport tyres for the off-road appeal and will feature spoked rims, 18-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. Additional functions such as Bluetooth connection and GPS may be incorporated on the circular instrument console as seen in Himalayan 450 of Royal Enfield.

The Interceptor Bear 650 is likely to be priced between Rs 3.4 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it costlier than both Interceptor and Continental GT 650 models from Royal Enfield. As the motorcycle prepares for its public debut in November, fans are looking forward to what appears to be a very important addition to RE’s growing line-up in the mid-weight category.