There are numerous of students in the country who achieve significant milestones at a very young age through their talent and passion, leaving everybody stunned

There are numerous of students in the country who achieve significant milestones at a very young age through their talent and passion, leaving everybody stunned. Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, a genius from Bihar, is one of those.

However, Tulsi, an exceptionally talented youth from Bihar, is currently unemployed - an unexpected turn for the physicist. Once recognised as "child prodigy", Tulsi was born on September 9, 1987 in Bihar's Samastipur district. He completed his schooling at the age of 9.

At the age of 11, he scripted history by securing a BSc degree from Patna Science College. Interestingly, he completed his MSc from the same college by the age of 12. Tulsi went on to pusue his PhD at Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore, a real feather in his cap.

Assistant Professor at the age of 22

At the age of 22, Tulsi was offered a position as an Assistant Professor at IIT-Mumbai campus. However, the employment came to a termination in 2019 after he reportedly took an extended sick leave from the institute.

According to Tulsi, his health struggles surfaced in 2011 when he experienced a high fever, which was later diagnosed as an allergy. Having taken a four-year-leave from IIT, Mumbai, he relocated to Patna in 2013. Unfortunately, he was officially sacked from the position in 2019.

Tulsi has been unemployed since then. He has now set his sight on carving a new path for himself by studying law.