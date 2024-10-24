Ashwin achieved the feat during India and New Zealand 2nd Test currently being held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India is currently facing off against New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. This match is crucial for India, and one player they are relying on is the talented Ravichandran Ashwin. In a remarkable display of skill during the first session of Day 1, the veteran off-spinner has achieved a significant milestone by breaking a world record.

Ashwin has already taken two wickets in the first innings against New Zealand, bringing his total to 188 wickets in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). With this achievement, he has surpassed Nathan Lyon's record of 187 wickets, making him the highest wicket-taker in the history of the WTC.

Bowlers with most number of wickets in WTC history

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 188

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 187

Pat Cummins (Australia) – 175

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147

Stuart Broad (England) – 134

Ashwin showcased his exceptional bowling skills by dismissing Tom Latham and Will Young, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Furthermore, if Ashwin manages to claim 12 more wickets in the upcoming matches against New Zealand, he will make history as the first player to reach 200 wickets in the World Test Championship.

It is worth noting that Ravichandran Ashwin already holds the title of the highest wicket-taker in Test matches at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With his recent performance against New Zealand, Ashwin has now set a new record as the first bowler to secure 15 wickets at this stadium.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Brett Lee wants THIS fiery pacer to replace Mohammed Shami in Border-Gavaskar Trophy